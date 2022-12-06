I-LEAGUE | Real Kashmir FC beat Sreenidi Deccan FC 2-1

Srinagar: Real Kashmir FC defeated Sreenidi Deccan FC 2-1 on Tuesday at the Synthetic Turf TRC stadium in this city to maintain its perfect record in the ongoing I-League.

In the first half, Sreenidi Deccan FC looked more aggressive and managed to score the first goal.

After trailing until the hour mark through Asheer Akhtar’s early goal for Sreenidi Deccan, the Real Kashmir FC made a comeback in the second half. They managed to score two goals in the second half with the winner being scored in extra time. Ibrahim Nuruddin won the hero of the match award.