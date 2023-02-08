I-League | Real Kashmir FC beat Sudeva FC 4-2

Srinagar, Feb 8: Real Kashmir FC is back to winning ways in the I-League as they beat Sudeva FC on Wednesday at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground, here.
After having endured eight matches of a winless streak that had started back in December, Real Kashmir FC on Wednesday enthralled home fans with an entertaining display of football.
In the match Real Kashmir FC beat Sudeva FC Delhi by 4-2 goals.
L Bawitlung opened the score for the home side in the 17th minute and R. Osei Agyemang made it 2-0 in the 20th minute. Only two minutes later A Gomez scored one back for the Sudeva FC. At halftime Real Kashmir was leading by a 2-1 margin.