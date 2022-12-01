I-LEAGUE | Real Kashmir FC beat TRAU 3-2

At the end of the first half, TRAU were leading by a 2-1 margin. However, in the second half, Real Kashmir FC looked determined to keep its unbeaten run intact and managed to score two more goals and won the game 3-2. Lamine Moro was declared the man of the match.

With this win, Real Kashmir FC maintained its position at the top of the points table with 13 points from five games.

The next game is on December 8 which will also be played at Synthetic Turf TRC Srinagar.