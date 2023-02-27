I-League | Real Kashmir FC beat TRAU FC 2-0 to keep its winning streak alive

Srinagar, Feb 27: Real Kashmir FC kept up its winning streak under its new manager on Sunday, defeating the home team TRAU FC by a score of 2-0 in an I-League match at the KhumanLampak Stadium in Manipur.
The team from Kashmir has already won three games in a row under new manager Noel Williams.
Real Kashmir hired former English Premier League player Noel Williams as their new coach after Mehrajud Din Wadoo resigned due to a winless streak of seven games. The club has performed well under the new coach, winning four of the first five games while drawing the fifth. The struggling team’s fortunes have improved as they have moved up to fifth place on the points standings.
Going with its aggressive style of play, Real Kashmir took lead in the 30th minute against hosts TRAU FC. R. OseiAgyemang was the scorer. At halftime Real Kashmir FC were leading by 1-0.
In the second half, home side tried its best to level the score but it was P Baum who doubled Real Kashmir FC’s lead in the 76th minute. After that, no goal was scored and Real Kashmir FC sealed the win by a 2-0 margin.
With this win, the Kashmir side has cemented its place at fifth place on the points table with 29 points table. Churchill Brothers also have 29 points but with a better goal average stand at fourth place. Punjab FC occupies the top place with 43 points.
Real Kashmir FC next plays Kenkre FC at home on March 2.