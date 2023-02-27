I-League | Real Kashmir FC beat TRAU FC 2-0 to keep its winning streak alive

The team from Kashmir has already won three games in a row under new manager Noel Williams.

Real Kashmir hired former English Premier League player Noel Williams as their new coach after Mehrajud Din Wadoo resigned due to a winless streak of seven games. The club has performed well under the new coach, winning four of the first five games while drawing the fifth. The struggling team’s fortunes have improved as they have moved up to fifth place on the points standings.