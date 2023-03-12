I-League | Real Kashmir FC ends season with a win

Srinagar, Mar 12: Real Kashmir FC ended their I-League season on a high with an away win against Rajasthan United at Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi on Saturday.
By winning its last match of the season, Real Kashmir FC finished the season in fifth place on the points table. They finished with 34 points from 22 matches with nine wins, seven defeats and six defeats.
After having started the season brilliantly at home under coach Mehraj ud din Wadoo, Real Kashmir FC endured a horror away campaign that pushed them back. Midway through the season Coach Wadoo resigned and the team had to appoint former English Premier League star, Gifton Noel-Williams as coach of the team. Under the new coach, the team remained unbeaten and managed to stay in the top five. They missed top three places by a whisker.