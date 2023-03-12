I-League | Real Kashmir FC ends season with a win

After having started the season brilliantly at home under coach Mehraj ud din Wadoo, Real Kashmir FC endured a horror away campaign that pushed them back. Midway through the season Coach Wadoo resigned and the team had to appoint former English Premier League star, Gifton Noel-Williams as coach of the team. Under the new coach, the team remained unbeaten and managed to stay in the top five. They missed top three places by a whisker.