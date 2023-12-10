I-LEAGUE | Real Kashmir FC set to take on Gokulam Kerala FC today

Srinagar Dec 10: Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) is set to face Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC) in an upcoming I League match on Monday at TRC ground Srinagar.

Currently occupying the 4th spot with 14 points, RKFC, led by head coach Ishfaq Ahmad, anticipates a competitive game against the 6th-placed GKFC, emphasising the latter’s consistent performance over the last four seasons.

Addressing a pre-match press conference on Sunday Ishfaq said GKFC has a good team and has been playing good football consistently over the last four seasons.

“GKFC has a competitive side. Monday will be a good match and we hope RKFC will play good football and get positive results,” Ishfaq said.

Regarding the last two goalless draws in home matches, Ishfaq expressed disappointment but highlighted the importance of considering the opponents. He emphasised satisfaction in not conceding goals in those games and expressed hope for an improved performance from RKFC’s attacking line in Monday’s match.

Asked what has changed over the years when he used to play football in Kashmir and then represented the national team, he replied, “A lot of private clubs are coming up in Kashmir which is good for football here. There is good talent and the younger generation is also motivated to play football. The infrastructure has also improved over the years. We hope more grounds are available here.”

Jeremy Laldinpuia, RKFC player expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality he experienced in Kashmir, stating, “Being in Kashmir for the first time, I feel really welcomed by the friendly people here. I am excited about RKFC aiming for the top spot this season.”

GKFC head coach Domingo Oramas Cabrera said they are playing against one of the tough opponents on Monday. “We did not win the last three matches which all went to draws. But we will do our best to win the match against RKFC and get three points,” he added.

GKFC player Basit also briefed the match and said he expected good football on Monday and his team to secure three points.