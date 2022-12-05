I-LEAGUE | Real Kashmir FC to take on Sreenidi Deccan today

Srinagar: Unbeaten Real Kashmir Football Club is scheduled to take on Sreenidi Deccan FC on Tuesday in another home game of the I-League at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here.

Real Kashmir FC is unbeaten so far in this year’s I-League. They have registered victories against Neroca FC, Rajasthan United FC, Churchill Brothers and TRAU FC while as played a goalless draw against Gokulam Kerala FC.

With four wins out of five matches and one draw, Real Kashmir FC stands on top of the points table in I-League.