I-LEAGUE | Real Kashmir FC to take on Sreenidi Deccan today

Fans watching a football game amid cold at Synthetic Turf in Srinagar.
Fans watching a football game amid cold at Synthetic Turf in Srinagar. Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: Unbeaten Real Kashmir Football Club is scheduled to take on Sreenidi Deccan FC on Tuesday in another home game of the I-League at Synthetic Turf TRC ground here.

Real Kashmir FC is unbeaten so far in this year’s I-League.  They have registered victories against Neroca FC, Rajasthan United FC, Churchill Brothers and TRAU FC while as played a goalless draw against Gokulam Kerala FC.

With four wins out of five matches and one draw, Real Kashmir FC stands on top of the points table in I-League.

