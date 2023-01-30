I-League | Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC match postponed due to inclement weather

Srinagar, Jan 30: The scheduled home I-League match of the Real Kashmir FC against Aizawl FC has been postponed due to bad weather in Srinagar.
Real Kashmir FC was scheduled to clash against visitors Aizawl FC at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground Srinagar on Wednesday, February 1. However, due to snowfall, the match has been postponed.
“Due to unforeseen weather circumstances, our match against Aizawl FC on February 1 has been postponed and the match will now be played at a later date. Further updates and future programs will be updated as soon as possible,” Real Kashmir FC said in a statement issued here.