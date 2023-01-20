I-League | Real Kashmir FC’s losing streak outside J&K continues

Srinagar, Jan 20: Real Kashmir FC’s winless streak in this season’s I-League continues as the team was defeated by Gokulam Kerala FC by a score of two on Friday at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala.
Real Kashmir FC went into the match with the hope of finally ending their miserable campaign away from home in the tournament. However, defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC proved too strong for the Kashmir side to earn a 2-0 win. Thahir Zaman put the hosts ahead in the 35th minute, while Jobby Justin doubled the lead in the 86th to make sure of three points for Gokulam Kerala FC.
It is another major blow for the J&K’s only I-League side in the tournament and is going to impact them a great deal in the race for the championship title.
In the last five matches played away from home, Real Kashmir FC has suffered three defeats and registered a draw in two. The crucial away-from-home matches for the side aren’t going according to plan. Real Kashmir FC had an excellent start to the league, by dominating in home matches played at TRC Ground Srinagar. Before leaving for away matches, Real Kashmir FC was standing on top of the points table in the I-League.
However, continued disappointing performance in the away matches has now pushed Kashmir’s side back to fifth place on the table with 18 points from 12 matches. With this win in the match, Gokulam Kerala has jumped to third place on the table with 21 points. Sreenidi Deccan occupies the top spot with 25 points from 12 matches while Punjab FC stands at second place with 23 points from 11 matches.
Mehraj ud Din Wadoo-coached side Real Kashmir FC lost their way away from home. The trouble started with a misfiring forward line. Despite bringing in a new striker, they are still unable to score goals.
“They lost their way once they went for the away matches. Wadoo had an excellent start as a coach with Real Kashmir, remaining unbeaten at home and standing at top of the table. However, something went wrong once they went for away matches,” said a former player.
“Initially, they blamed it on a misfiring striker who was replaced with another striker during the January transfer window. However, that has changed nothing as goals keep eluding Kashmir’s side during important away matches. Even in the last match, they were able to save the match with last minute equaliser while trailing most of the time,” the former footballer explained.
Real Kashmir FC next is scheduled to clash against Churchill Brothers on January 24 in Goa.