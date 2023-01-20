I-League | Real Kashmir FC’s losing streak outside J&K continues

Real Kashmir FC went into the match with the hope of finally ending their miserable campaign away from home in the tournament. However, defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC proved too strong for the Kashmir side to earn a 2-0 win. Thahir Zaman put the hosts ahead in the 35th minute, while Jobby Justin doubled the lead in the 86th to make sure of three points for Gokulam Kerala FC.

It is another major blow for the J&K’s only I-League side in the tournament and is going to impact them a great deal in the race for the championship title.