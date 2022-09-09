I-League set to make comeback in Kashmir

“Team is almost finalised with almost all the players being signed. We have started our daily training sessions in Bakshi Stadium and within a week or so all the players would be arriving in Srinagar,” said an RKFC official.

The official said that team missed playing in front of home fans.

The official said that they expect fans to turn up in big numbers this season as they have been yearning for some quality football action”Kashmir fans love football and follow the game passionately. For the last two seasons, they have not been able to witness live stadium-quality football action. As football will be returning to Kashmir this season, we expect fans to turn up in big numbers,” the official said.