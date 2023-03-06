Visitors Real Kashmir saw their two-goal lead slip away within seven minutes, with the equaliser coming in injury time. Samuel Kynshi continued his impressive form by scoring his fifth goal in five matches to give Real Kashmir the lead. Late in the second half, Ernest Boateng doubled the advantage for the visitors before Sreenidi Deccan’s Soraisham Dinesh Singh and Rosenberg Gabriel scored within a span of seven minutes to take home a point.

In the 19th minute, Real Kashmir’s captain LalnuntluangaBawitlung passed the ball to Samuel Kynshi inside the box, and with ample space, the midfielder calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner, giving the visitors the lead.