I-League | Sudeva FC hold Real Kashmir to 1-1 draw

Srinagar, Jan 13: The 90+5 minute extra-time strike from Samuel Kynshi earned Real Kashmir FC a hard-fought 1-1 draw against hosts Sudeva FC Delhi in the match of I-League at Chhatrasal Stadium, New Delhi on Thursday.
When it looked like that host Sudeva FC will finally earn their first win of the season, Samuel scored a goal for Real Kashmir in the dying moments to level the score.
Earlier Seilenthang Lotjem gave Delhi side the lead in the 53rd minute. Samuel Kynshi scored the equaliser in the 90+5 minute.
The draw takes Real Kashmir up to third in the 2022-23 season of the I-League. Real Kashmir has 18 points from 11 matches and is four points behind the current league leaders Sreenidi Deccan FC, who are on 22 from 11.
Real Kashmir is next scheduled to play against Gokulam Kerala on Friday, January 20.