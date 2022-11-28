I-League|Real Kashmir FC beat Churchill Brothers 1-0

Srinagar Nov 28: Real Kashmir FC continued its unbeaten run in this season’s I-League as they beat Churchill Brothers by a solitary goal at the Synthetic Turf TRC ground here on Monday.
In the first half of the match, both teams failed to find the back of the net. At the end of the first half score was 0-0.
In the second half, hosts Real Kashmir managed to score a goal in the 76th minute of the game. I Nurudeen was the scorer for home side Real Kashmir won the match by 1-0. Samuel Kynshi was named the hero of the match.
Real Kashmir FC is unbeaten this season after having played four matches. They have bagged three wins and one draw. On the points table, Real Kashmir FC is at the top with 12 points.