‘I want to represent my country at international level’, says 10-year-old Usman after winning gold medal in martial arts

Kupwara, Feb 27: A minor boy from HarniporaHandwara won a gold medal at the 13th National Tang Su Do Martial Art Championship, which was held in Sonipat, Haryana, and was organised by the Sports Tangsoodo Association of Haryana.
Usman Ashraf Bhat, a 10-year-old boy, beat out the other competitors to take first place and receive a gold medal.
Usman, a third-grade student, told Greater Kashmir that after beating his Maharashtra opponent in the second round, he won the gold medal. “In my first round, I played against my Gujarati counterpart, and after defeating him, I advanced to the second round.”
“I am taking regular coaching at Olympians Martial Arts Academy Handwara where my coach Faisal Nazir has been teaching me the skill of martial arts,” he added.
“I am really thankful to my parents and coach who have been instrumental in achieving this feat,” he added.
Usman who wants to represent the country at the International level said that learning martial arts has been his yearning since he passed class Ist. “I used to watch martial arts videos on YouTube that really inspired me to learn this art,” he added.
Usman’s father Mohammad Ashraf said that his son has now become an inspiration for other kids in his locality to learn this art. “I want him to represent the country at the Olympics and win a gold medal,” he said.