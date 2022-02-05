Ian Dev to lead J&K Ranji team

Srinagar, Feb 5: Veteran batsman Ian Dev Singh has been appointed as captain as J&K Cricket Association announced the J&K Ranji trophy squad.
The team was announced by JKCA on Saturday with all the team members including officials having interaction with JKCA officials.
The team is going to be leaving for Chennai from Jammu on Sunday. The Ranji Trophy group phase is scheduled to be held from Febuary 10 to March 15. J&K would be playing its group matches in Chennai against Karnataka, Pondicherry, and Railways.
“Brig. Anil Gupta, Member Administration, and Sunil Sethi, Member Legal Affairs, addressed the members of the team and motivated them to put in their best efforts so that J&K can qualify for the quarter-finals,” JKCA statement said.
“Keeping in view the extremely hot weather at Chennai, the management has taken a decision to dispatch the team to Chennai four days in advance so that the players can acclimatize and practice on the wickets therein,” it added.
The team comprises Ian Dev Singh as Captain, Abdul Samad as Vice-Captain, Qamran Iqbal, Suryansh Raina, Parvez Rasool, Shubham Pundir, Fazil Rashid as a wicketkeeper, Henan Malik, Abid Mushtaq, Ram Dayal, Auqib Nabi, Umar Nazir, Umran Malik, Rohit Sharma, Mujtaba Yousuf, Jatin Wadhawan, Shivansh Sharma, Sahil Lotra, Akash Choudhary, TaizeemTak and Yudhvir Singh Charak.
The support staff is led by head Coach Sanjeev Sharma, Sandeep Singh as manager, Irshad Hassan as Assistant Manager, NishantaBordoloi as Head High Performance, Strength and Conditioning Coach, Pawan Kumar as Trainer, Darshan Singh as Side Arm Throw Expert, Chirag Pandya as Physiotherapist, Idrees Danish as Video Analyst and Naresh Kumar as Masseur.