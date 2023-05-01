IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships

On Tuesday, Tokyo Olympian and 2019 Asian Championships Ashish Chaudhary and debutant Harsh Choudhary will take to the ring for their respective tournament openers. Ashish (80kg) will square off against Meysam Gheshlaghi of Iran while Harsh (86kg) will face Billy McAllister of Australia.

BFI has fielded a 13-man contingent to compete at the the on-going event that is witnessing the participation of 538 boxers, including several Olympic medallists, from 107 countries.