ICAR-CITH celebrates National Sports Day

Srinagar: The ICAR- Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture celebrated National Sports Day from 23rd to 29th August 2023 at its premises located at Old Air Field, Rangreth, Srinagar (J&K) to inculcate sportsmanship in everyone & making life healthy & happy to improve the output at the workplace.

On the occasion, several activities were organized for men & women like race, badminton, carrom, chess, volleyball, cricket and tug of war. Winners were complimented with medals, trophies and certificates. The function was graced by the chief guest Choudhary Mohammad Iqbal, Director, Department of Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Kashmir and guest of honour, Majid Dhar, In-charge J&K Cricket Association, Srinagar (J&K).