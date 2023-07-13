ICC announces equal prize money for men's, women's teams at its global events

Dubai: In a landmark decision, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced equal prize money for men's and women's teams for all of its global tournaments.

Teams will now receive equal prize money for the equivalent finishing position at comparable events as well as the same amount for winning a match in those tournaments.

The decision, which is a major step towards gender parity in cricket, was taken at the ongoing ICC Annual Conference in Durban, South Africa. ICC said that its Board has fulfilled its commitment to reaching prize money equity by 2030 well ahead of schedule now.

“Since 2017 we have increased prize money at women’s events every year with a clear focus on reaching equal prize money and from here on in, winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will carry the same prize money as winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the same for T20 World Cups and U19s too.

This is a significant moment in the history of our sport and I am delighted that men’s and women’s cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally. Cricket is genuinely a sport for all and this decision from the ICC Board reinforces that and enables us to celebrate and value every single player’s contribution to the game equally,” said ICC Chairman Greg Barclay, in a statement.

The winners and runners-up at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 and 2023 received 1 million dollar and 500,000 dollar respectively, which was five times the amount offered in 2018. On the other hand, the prize money for the winner of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 received a prize money of 1.6 million dollars, with the runners-up getting half the amount.

The prize money for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, too, rose to 3.5m dollars from the 2m dollars that was awarded for winning the 2017 edition in England.