ICC inducts Mongolia, Tajikistan, Switzerland as new members

London: The ICC has announced that Mongolia, Tajikistan and Switzerland will be its newest members during the 78th Annual General Meeting.
Mongolia and Tajikistan are the 22nd and 23rd members of the Asia region, while Switzerland is Europe's 35th Member, with the ICC now comprising 106 Members in total, including 94 Associates.
Meanwhile, Zambia, which was suspended at the ICC AGM in 2019, is no longer a member due to continued non-compliance with ICC Membership Criteria. Russia too has been suspended and, according to a release, has until the time of the next ICC AGM to demonstrate compliance or risk having its membership terminated.
"We are delighted to be welcoming three new Members into the ICC family, which reflects the growth and potential of the global game," William Glenwright, ICC general manager for development, said. "All three applications demonstrated an impressive commitment to growing the game - particularly amongst women and youth - and we look forward to assisting them in achieving their potential.
"As cricket activity begins to emerge from the pandemic, we are at an exciting stage of cricket's growth with ambitious plans and projects to deliver in partnership with our Members to not only navigate the impact of Covid-19 but to also help achieve transformative growth for the sport globally."
The Mongolian Cricket Association (MCA) was established in 2007. The sport was officially accepted into the National Youth Games in 2019. According to an ICC release, women account for 39% of all participants playing school cricket. In addition, Mongolia is due to host the International Youth Green Games in September 2021 where cricket has been selected as one of the participating sports.
Cricket Switzerland (CS), which was inaugurated as an association in 2014, currently comprises 33 active clubs. They organise three domestic men's competitions and compete regularly in Central European tournaments. The Tajikistan Cricket Federation, which was officially formed in 2011 with the support of the Ministry of Sports and Olympic Committee, has led the development of infrastructure and the building of a domestic cricket structure focusing on women and junior cricket. espncricinfo.com