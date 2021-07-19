ICC inducts Mongolia, Tajikistan, Switzerland as new members

London: The ICC has announced that Mongolia, Tajikistan and Switzerland will be its newest members during the 78th Annual General Meeting.

Mongolia and Tajikistan are the 22nd and 23rd members of the Asia region, while Switzerland is Europe's 35th Member, with the ICC now comprising 106 Members in total, including 94 Associates.

Meanwhile, Zambia, which was suspended at the ICC AGM in 2019, is no longer a member due to continued non-compliance with ICC Membership Criteria. Russia too has been suspended and, according to a release, has until the time of the next ICC AGM to demonstrate compliance or risk having its membership terminated.

"We are delighted to be welcoming three new Members into the ICC family, which reflects the growth and potential of the global game," William Glenwright, ICC general manager for development, said. "All three applications demonstrated an impressive commitment to growing the game - particularly amongst women and youth - and we look forward to assisting them in achieving their potential.