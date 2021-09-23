ICC launches T20 World Cup anthem

Dubai: The ICC on Thursday launched the official anthem of the upcoming T20 World Cup along with a campaign film featuring ‘avatars’ of Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli and West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard.

The tournament will begin on October 17 in Oman and UAE, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14.

Composed by Bollywood music director Amit Trivedi, an animated film features young fans from all over the world engaged in T20I cricket and includes some of the sport’s biggest superstars.

India captain Kohli leads the group of players brought to life as ‘avatars’ in the animation, who interact with each other throughout.