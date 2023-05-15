ICC reveals major changes to playing conditions

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced major changes to the playing conditions which will be put into effect from June 1.

ICC announced changes to the Playing Conditions after the Chief Executives’ Committee approved the recommendations from the Men’s Cricket Committee led by former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and the Women’s Cricket Committee.

The major change involved the soft signal being scrapped, with umpires no longer required to give a soft signal when referring decisions to the TV umpire.

“The on-field umpires will consult with the TV umpire before any decisions are taken,” the ICC confirmed.