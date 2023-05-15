ICC reveals major changes to playing conditions. Details here

The other big announcement involved making helmets mandatory for high-risk positions. The compulsion of helmets will be for when batters are facing fast bowlers, when wicketkeepers are standing up to the stumps and when fielders are close to the batter in front of the wicket.

"We also discussed player safety, which is very important for us. The committee decided that it was best to make the use of helmets mandatory in certain positions to ensure the safety of players," Ganguly added.

There was also a minor addition to the 'Free Hit' rule with any runs scored off a Free Hit when the ball hits the stumps counted as runs scored from now. This would mean that if a batter is bowled off a Free Hit and runs are scored off it, they would be attributed to the batter.

The changes will come into effect on 1 June 2023 with the Lord's Test between England and Ireland, a four-day one-off Test match.

The following World Test Championship final between India and Australia, starting June 7, will also follow these new Playing Conditions.