ICC Test Rankings | Rohit Sharma back in top 10, YashasviJaiswal makes maiden appearance

On the other hand, Jaiswal entered the batting rankings in 73rd place following his magnificent innings of 171 from 387 deliveries against the West Indies in what was his first Test for his country.

The 21-year-old registered the third-highest score as an India opener on debut and the highest away from home to be adjudged the Player of the Match in his maiden Test appearance.

In the bowling chart, veteran spinner RavichandranAshwin extended his lead at the top following his 12-wicket haul in the first Test against West Indies. The impressive bowling performance saw Ashwin improve a total of 24 rating points, taking a 56-point lead over Australia captain Pat Cummins in second place.