ICC WORLD CUP | Conway, Ravindra's tons lead New Zealand to a convincing victory against England

Ahmedabad: The 13th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup got underway in spectacular fashion as New Zealand outclassed England, cruising to a resounding nine-wicket victory in the opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

New Zealand's triumph was primarily orchestrated by an exceptional and unbeaten third-wicket partnership worth 273 runs between Rachin Ravindra, who scored an unbeaten 123 runs, and Devon Conway, who remained not out at 152. This partnership proved to be the cornerstone of New Zealand's commanding victory.

England, batting first, set a competitive target of 283 runs after posting a total of 282/9 in their allotted 50 overs. However, New Zealand made light work of the chase, reaching the target in just 36.2 overs and firmly establishing their presence as strong contenders in the tournament.

The standout performance of the day undoubtedly belonged to 23-year-old all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who marked his World Cup debut with an extraordinary century. Ravindra's maiden ODI hundred came off just 82 deliveries, making him the fastest New Zealand batsman to achieve this milestone in the history of the men's ODI World Cup.

Batting at No. 3, Ravindra steadied the ship for New Zealand after the early loss of opener Will Young in the second over. His fluent and composed innings saw him seamlessly find the gaps in the field, cementing New Zealand's position in the contest.

Rachin Ravindra's century also earned him the distinction of becoming New Zealand's youngest World Cup centurion, underlining his immense potential and talent on the international stage.

New Zealand's comprehensive victory, achieved with nine wickets and 82 balls to spare, provided them with a flying start to their World Cup campaign.

Opting to bat first, the defending champions made a dynamic start, with opener Jonny Bairstow showcasing his prowess by hitting a six off the very first ball of the match. He dispatched an off-target delivery from Trent Boult into the stands after it strayed down the legside.

On the other hand, opener Dawid Malan adopted a more cautious approach when facing New Zealand's fast bowlers. However, in the eighth over, Malan finally edged one to Matt Henry and was dismissed after contributing just 14 runs from 24 deliveries.

Despite losing early wickets, England's batsmen continued to play aggressive shots in an attempt to maintain a brisk scoring rate.