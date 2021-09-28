ICSC kicks off sports activities with Tug of War match

Srinagar: Islamia College of Science and Commerce (ICSC), Hawal Srinagar kicked off its sports activities by conducting Tug of War match between teaching and non teaching staff, at college ground Hawal here on Tuesday.

The teaching staff team was led by the staff secretary Prof. Abdul Majid while the non teaching team was led by Midhat Kamli. In the match, the teaching team overpowered the opposite side.

Speaking on the occasion, College Principal Prof. (Dr.) Sheikh Ajaz Bashir said that both the teams of our College have showcased an exceptional performance. He said the students of this College should also be given a chance in this power game of Tug of War so that they can also showcase their talent and strength skills and are able to perform better in forthcoming college sports competitions.