IDPL Football Championship matches held at Showkat Ali Stadium Baramulla

A statement said that organised with meticulous planning and executed flawlessly by the Youth Services & Sports Department of Jammu and Kashmir, under the supervision of Waseem Raja, Joint Director of Youth Services & Sports, Kashmir Division, the competition culminated in a thrilling spectacle of youth football.

The under 19 semifinals held today witnessed Srinagar and Baramulla facing off in a riveting encounter, with Srinagar emerging victorious and securing their place in the final.

The second semifinal featured Anantnag and Bandipora, where Bandipora showcased their prowess, earning them a spot in the grand finale.