IDPL Football Championship matches held at Showkat Ali Stadium Baramulla

Baramulla, Oct 8: In an exhilarating week-long display of talent and sportsmanship, the Inter-District Provincial Level (IDPL) football competition under 14, 17, and 19 boys, reached its zenith at the iconic Showkat Ali Stadium in Baramulla.
A statement said that organised with meticulous planning and executed flawlessly by the Youth Services & Sports Department of Jammu and Kashmir, under the supervision of Waseem Raja, Joint Director of Youth Services & Sports, Kashmir Division, the competition culminated in a thrilling spectacle of youth football.
The under 19 semifinals held today witnessed Srinagar and Baramulla facing off in a riveting encounter, with Srinagar emerging victorious and securing their place in the final.
The second semifinal featured Anantnag and Bandipora, where Bandipora showcased their prowess, earning them a spot in the grand finale.
The climax of this intense competition was marked by an epic showdown between Srinagar and Bandipora, where Srinagar secured a resounding victory with a scoreline of 2:0, clinching the coveted under-19 IDPL trophy.
The final ceremony was witnessed by Ichpal Singh and Gunjeet Singh, Zonal Physical Education Officers of the department, who bestowed the well-deserved trophies and certificates upon both the triumphant teams.
Jatinder Singh, District Youth Services & Sports Officer Baramulla, extended heartfelt congratulations to the winners of IDPL, commending their dedication and sportsmanship.
He wished them all the best for their future endeavours and took a moment to acknowledge the relentless efforts of all the department officials and ground staff who contributed to the success of this remarkable event.