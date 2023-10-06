IDPL Tournament witnesses conclusion of U-14 Boys Kabaddi tournament

The focal point of the event, the Kabaddi U/14 Boys category, reached its thrilling conclusion today with the final match held at Gulabgarh Paddar. The gripping face-off between District Doda and District Kathua culminated in a victory for District Doda, securing their position as the champions of the competition. District Kathua displayed commendable sportsmanship, earning the accolade of Runner’s up.

The tournament, a testament to the dedication of the youth in sports, was meticulously organized by the Department of Youth Service and Sports Kishtwar. Under the visionary direction of Subash Chander Chhibber, the Director of Youth Services & Sports J&K, and the vigilant supervision of Kharati Lal Sharma, the District Youth Services and Sports Officer in Kishtwar, the event achieved unparalleled success.