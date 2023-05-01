IDPS students participate in National Referee seminar

Srinagar, May 1: The students of International Delhi Public School (IDPS) Zakura participated in the National Referee, Students Development Training Program held in New Delhi April 28 to 30.
The training programe was organised by Delhi Bagatur Association in association with Indian Bagatur Federation. IDPS students, Mehak Habib, Mehreen Nisar and Zaid Tariq participated in the programe.
“We are extremely delighted to share that our sports champions have always brought laurels to the School. Members of Indian Bagatur Federation appreciated the kind of zeal and passion showcased by IDPIANS,” IDPS statement said.