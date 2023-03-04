‘Ignore negativity, focus on your goals’

“Yes, if we have to achieve something and achieve our dreams, then we don’t have to look behind and have to carry on. The start isn’t going to be easy and moving forward is going to be really hard. Lot of negative people and comments will be surrounding you but if you want to chase your dreams, you need to avoid all that negativity and carry on,” Jasia said.

“Now the female players of Kashmir also have to achieve something big and make their parent’s proud,” she added.

Jasia this season was in terrific form emerging as the top and second-top run-getter in the Country. In the Senior Women’s One Day tournament, JasiaAkhter scored 501 runs in the nine matches played this season. She has scored two centuries and one fifty. She averages 62 with the best score of 155*. She stands at top of the table in the highest run-getters list.