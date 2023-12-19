IGP Jammu inaugurates Police Martyrs’ Memorial T-20 cricket championship

Jammu, Dec 19: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu zone, Anand Jain Tuesday reiterated the resolve to root out terrorism completely and stated that J&K was capable of taking on any challenge.

IGP was responding to media queries after inaugurating 12th Police Martyr’s Memorial T-20 Cricket Championship 2023-24 at Sports Stadium Kathua.

Jain was accompanied by DIG JSK Range Shakti Pathak and SSP Kathua Shivdeep Jamwal.

With regard to smuggling of narcotics, IGP Jain said that the investigation was underway in all such cases and all backward and forward links were being explored and they were making all out efforts to make J&K “drugs-free.”

A police spokesperson said that earlier, IGP Jammu along with others paid rich tribute to police martyrs and in his inaugural address, Jain reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir Police would not forget the sacrifices of the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

He added that the police would continue its efforts to promote sports to channelize youth energy in positive directions to build better society, keep youth away from drugs and other social ill effects and give the platform to choose sports as their career.

IGP congratulated District Police Kathua and Shaheed Welfare Committee for organizing a mega cricket championship in memory of police martyrs.

A total of 16 teams are participating in the championship. The tournament will be held on league basis up to quarter final and thereafter on knockout basis.

Kathua Police and Shaheed Welfare Committee requested people to witness this tournament and to boost the morale of all participants.

SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh Jamwal welcomed all the dignitaries and the spectators for making the inauguration a mega event and grace the occasion. SSP Kathua also briefed chronology of the championship since its beginning in the year 2010.

Chairman Shaheed Welfare Committee expressed gratitude to the chief guest, Kathua police and sponsors for their great contribution in organising the event.

Other dignitaries, who were present on the occasion, included DC Kathua Rakesh Minhas; Principal PTS Kathua Manjit Kour; JKPS Commandant IRP 19th Bn Koshal Kumar Sharma; Additional SP Kathua Paramjeet Singh besides officers of civil, police administration and other sister agencies, Shaheed Welfare Committee, prominent citizens of Kathua, retired police officers, families of police martyrs and sponsors of the championship.