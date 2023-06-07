IITM organises Kashmir Marathon
Srinagar, June 7: The Iqbal Institute of Technology and Management (IITM), Srinagar, successfully conducted the highly anticipated Kashmir Marathon.
A statement said that this awe-inspiring event brought together participants from 20 colleges and institutions across the valley, showcasing their talent, endurance, and commitment to a healthier lifestyle.
The marathon commenced from the scenic location of Nishat and concluded at the enchanting Duck Park, providing participants with breath-taking vistas of the picturesque landscape. The challenging terrains only added to the grandeur of the event, as the runners demonstrated their mettle and determination in completing the course.
The Kashmir Marathon, organised by IITM, aimed to foster unity, promote fitness, and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship among the talented youth of Kashmir. The overwhelming turnout of students, faculty members, and staff members from colleges across the region highlighted the enthusiasm and support for this remarkable event.
DrYousufUl Omer, Chairman IMT Srinagar, and Dr RA Thakur, Director of IITM Srinagar, expressed their delight at the massive gathering of participants and spectators. They emphasized the importance of such initiatives in promoting physical well-being and nurturing a sense of unity among the youth of Kashmir. The success of the event was attributed to the dedication and hard work of the organising committee, volunteers, and participants, who collectively made the marathon a memorable experience.