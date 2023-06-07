IITM organises Kashmir Marathon

A statement said that this awe-inspiring event brought together participants from 20 colleges and institutions across the valley, showcasing their talent, endurance, and commitment to a healthier lifestyle.

The marathon commenced from the scenic location of Nishat and concluded at the enchanting Duck Park, providing participants with breath-taking vistas of the picturesque landscape. The challenging terrains only added to the grandeur of the event, as the runners demonstrated their mettle and determination in completing the course.