Impressive bowlers, classy Rohit power India to series win over NZ

Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami, were accurate in their bowling, fetched good swing, turn, and bounce, and took sharp return catches in an impressive show to bowl out New Zealand for just 108. Rohit then smashed 51 off 50 balls and led the way for the total to be chased down in 20.1 overs with India having eight wickets in hand.

After win in the first ODI in Hyderabad, the dominant victory in Raipur’s debut as an international venue meant that India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, which is also their second ODI series victory of the year at home.