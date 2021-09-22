In Budgam village, locals pool money to revive a dying playground amid govt apathy

Now with the revival of the ground, a lot of youngsters who were involved in drug addiction, have turned to sports and athletics, the locals said.

"For years, we have been asking officials to revive the playground but our requests fell on deaf ears. So, we decided to take charge of the matter. We went door-to-door to collect funds from the villagers and thankfully all the villagers contributed wholeheartedly,” said Tavseef Ahmad Khan, a local who has been at the forefront of the initiative.

The revival of the playground has not only attracted youth towards sports but also the seasoned cricketers of the area as well. The people aged 50 and above have made a separate team with the name “Senior XI” and have been competing with other young teams as well.

“I have been playing here since my childhood days along with other players, although not with the same vigour now as before. The ground used to be so lively in the past, but everything came to a halt after the floods. And years passed by, nobody came to our help and we too had lost hope," recalled Syed Sajad Bukhari, a seasoned wicket-keeper batsman of his time.

“When we started to revive the playground, a lot of obstructions came our way. We had to even build the road which leads to the playground. Sometimes, we felt like we won’t be able to revive it without government aid, but we did not lose hope and kept working to achieve our goal”, recounted another villager.