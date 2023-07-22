Inauguration of Rooh-e-Warzish Sports Stadium brings joy to Boniyar residents

Srinagar, July 22: In a significant development, once a barren plot of land in the Boniyar area of Baramulla district has been converted into a cutting-edge sports stadium.
This endeavour of the Army has become a source of immense joy and opportunity for the residents of the neighbouring areas, who now have access to a state-of-the-art facility to nurture their sporting talents.
Stationed in Boniyar Tehsil, Torna Batallionn took the initiative aimed at fostering a healthy lifestyle amongst the youth of Boniyar Tehsil through participation in sports and games.
“The transformation of this land into a sports stadium is truly remarkable, especially considering its speedy completion,” an Army official said.
He said the whole project, from inception to inauguration, was achieved in an impressive 41 days.
Following the facelift of the barren land, on Saturday the ground now named Rooh-e-Warzish Sports Stadium was inaugurated by the former Chief Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Major General Rajesh Sethi, the General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Dagger Division.
The ground now has the facility for Volleyball, Cricket and football practising areas where the youth can engage constructively.
“The facility has been created based on the wishes of the local population near Boniyar market and will aid in further strengthening the amicable and harmonious bonds between the local population,” the Army officer said.