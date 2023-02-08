IND v AUS | India have own issues to resolve as Aussies take a spin over ‘doctored’ pitch

Australia has not won a series in India since 2004 and before that, they had returned disappointed in the country for more than three decades. But more galling for the Australians is the fact that India has won the last three editions of the Border-Gavaskar Series -- twice in Australia. The last time India lost a series to Australia was in 2014-15.

Thus for the Australians, a series against India has been the final frontier for decades and if things go as planned by the Indians, it is probably going to remain the unconquered summit for the next few years.