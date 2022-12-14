IND v BAN, 1st Test | Pujara, Iyer smash fifties, carry India to 278/6

Chattogram, Dec 14: Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer smashed half-centuries to lead India’s recovery from 48/3 to 278/6 at stumps on day one of first Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, here on Wednesday.
In the first session, Bangladesh had taken out Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli to reduce India to 48/3 in 19.3 overs. Pujara and Rishabh Pant (46) led the initial recovery for India through a counter-attacking 64-run stand.
But once Pant fell in the second session, Pujara joined hands with Iyer to lead another rescue act for India through a solid 149-run stand for the fifth wicket. While Pujara was firm as a rock, Iyer was aggressive after a tentative start and had plenty of luck on his side.
Though Pujara would fall ten runs short of his century as left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took him out to complete his three-wicket haul after beating him several times in the day, Iyer remained unbeaten on 82 off 169 balls on an absorbing day of Test cricket.
Bangladesh, despite getting six wickets and Taijul being their standout bowler, would be wondering how the day would have been if they hadn’t dropped Pujara and Iyer on 12 and 67 respectively.
As Pant walked in to bat after being promoted to number five to counter Taijul, India were in trouble at 48/3 in 19.3 overs. His arrival brought a flurry of runs for India, through his trademark pull and sweep off the spinners.
When Taijul flighted the ball, Pant danced down the pitch to smash him over wide long-on for six to throw him slightly off his control on line and length. As he and Mehidy Hasan Miraz gave width, Pant was quick to cut and guide the deliveries through the off-side for boundaries.
Post lunch, wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan dropped Pujara’s catch off Ebadot Hossain despite him making a full stretch to his right. Pant carried on his good work from the first session, nailing pull and slash off backfoot, before slog-sweeping Mehidy over deep mid-wicket for six, his 50th maximum in the format.