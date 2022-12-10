IND v BAN, 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan's double hundred, Virat Kohli's century propel India to 409/8

When he got out for 210 off 131 balls, converting his maiden ODI ton into a double-hundred, Kishan had more records against his name -- the highest individual score by a batter in men's ODIs in Bangladesh, as well as the highest score by an Indian batter outside of home. His 210 is also the third highest individual score by an Indian men's batter in this format.



Brief Scores: India 409/8 in 50 overs (Ishan Kishan 210, Virat Kohli 113; Shakib Al Hasan 2/68, Ebadot Hossain 2/80) against Bangladesh.

