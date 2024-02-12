IND v ENG: KL Rahul ruled out of 3rd Test

Rajkot, Feb 12: Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has been ruled out from the third Test match against England due to a sore knee. Rahul, who had already missed the second Test in Visakhapatnam due to a right quadriceps issue, now faces another setback on the road to recovery.

He was due to link up with the squad on Tuesday but after following scans done in Bangalore it became clear that he wasn’t up to full fitness.

Rahul’s Karnataka teammate, Devdutt Padikkal, will fill the void left by the injured batsman. Padikkal, known for his elegant strokeplay and promising talent, steps up to the challenge, ready to make his mark on the Test stage.