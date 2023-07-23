IND VS WI: Mukesh’s debut a great success story for our domestic cricket: Dinesh Karthik

New Delhi: Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik heaped praise on Mukesh Kumar and said that the pacer's debut is a great success story for the country's domestic cricket.

The 29-year-old Mukesh earned his debut for Team India in the second Test of the ongoing series against West Indies in Port of Spain. On Day 3 of the second Test, he claimed his maiden Test wicket by removing fellow debutant West Indies' Kirk McKenzie for 32, providing India with a crucial breakthrough.

"Mukesh Kumar, what a lovely story. Coming from a very humble background, a great success story for our domestic cricket. You ask anybody in the domestic circuit, they will tell you Mukesh Kumar is born for Test cricket," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.