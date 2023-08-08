INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEK CELEBRATIONS | District Wushu Championship concludes in Bandipora

Srinagar: The District Wushu Association Bandipora today concluded Government Higher Secondary School Ajas Bandipora here today.

The two-day event witnessed the participation of as many as 330 participants including a good number of female athletes. The organized by District Wushu Association of Bandipora in collaboration with J&K Sports Council received a good support from the District Administration Bandipora.

The participating athletes representing different schools and clubs of district Bandipora competed in different categories and on the concluding day all the meritorious participants were felicitated. The 24 gold and silver medals each, besides bronze medals, were distributed among the first, second and third position holders respectively.

The Syed Jaffar-u-Din Bukhari Memorial Islamic Public School, Ajas bagged the overall 1st position securing 9 gold medals, while Government Higher Secondary School, Ajas with 3 gold medals was placed second in the championship.