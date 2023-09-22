India, Australia eye balance in preparation, fine-tuning strategies ahead of ODI World Cup

With skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya rested for the first two matches, it gives a chance to the team think-tank to assess the rest of the players who are certainties, will be on the bench or in some case, become last-minute additions.

India is coming into the series after winning the Asia Cup, a tournament which gave them plenty of positives from players’ form and team clicking in unison perspective. But there are some areas where they will be keen to see how some players perform.

With Axar Patel recovering from left quadriceps strain, the attention of onlookers will be around who between off-spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar will be the better option as a replacement if the left-arm spin all-rounder is unavailable for the mega event.