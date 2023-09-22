India beat Australia by 5 wickets

Mohali: Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad hit fifties at the top, followed by captain KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav notching up half-centuries in guiding India to five-wicket win over Australia in the ODI series opener, here at PCA Stadium on Friday.
After veteran fast-bowler Mohammed Shami bagged the second five-for of his ODI career and propelled India to bowl out Australia for 276, the pitch seemed to have eased out a bit in the second innings, making the path of taking a 1-0 lead easier for the hosts. In the chase, Gill and Gaikwad combined to share a stand of 142 runs for the opening wicket. Gill, playing his first international match at home, made 74 off 63 balls while Gaikwad scored 77-ball 71, also his first ODI fifty.
After the duo followed by Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan fell, Rahul stepped up under pressure yet again, scoring a 63-ball 58, with four boundaries and a match-winning lofted six to seal a clinical win with eight balls to spare.
What would have greatly pleased the team management was the restraint in shot-selection and calmness in the situation shown by Suryakumar, while making a 49-ball 50, a much-needed third half-century in the format to ease questions on his 50-over adaptability.
On a two-paced pitch, different from the usual batting-friendly pitches at the venue, Shami bowled good lengths, used his straight seam position well and made life tough for Australian batters to pick 5-51 in ten overs, making it the second straight time an Indian fast-bowler picked a five-for in ODIs.
Jasprit Bumrah was outstanding in his 1-43 while left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and a returning ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took a wicket each in a neat Indian bowling performance.
India would have mixed feelings about its sloppy fielding efforts while Australia will be pondering over a below-par batting performance where none of its batters made it big, with David Warner being the lone half-centurion in the innings.
Electing to bowl first, Shami struck the first blow for India, getting a length delivery to shape away and take the outside edge of Mitchell Marsh’s front-foot defence to second slip on his fourth ball of the match.
Warner and Steve Smith joined forces to share a 94-run partnership for the second wicket. After getting his first boundary via an outside edge off Bumrah, Warner smacked Shardul Thakur for a brace of fours and even got a life on 14 when Shreyas Iyer dropped his catch at extra cover.
Warner was in the mood to feast on loose deliveries – heaving Ashwin and Thakur over mid-wicket for a six each, followed by swivelling twice and glancing once against the latter. Shortly after getting his 29th ODI half-century, Warner fell for 52 when he holed out in the deep off a miscued slog-sweep against Jadeja.