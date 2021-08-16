India beat England by 151 runs, win second Test

Chasing 272, England were bowled out for 120 in 51.5 overs with skipper Joe Root top-scoring with 33.

India had 60 overs to bowl out England and the task was made possible by an all-round effort from the pacers. Mohammad Siraj was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets including the final one.

India's long tail wagged as Mohammad Shami and JaspritBumrah shared an unbeaten 89-run stand to take India to 298 for eight before declaration came shortly after lunch.

Resuming the day at 181 for six, India lost Rishabh Pant early but Shami (56 not out) and Bumrah (34 not out) produced a sensational stand to defy the hosts.

It was Shami's second fifty in international cricket.