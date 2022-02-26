India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Dharamsala, Feb 26:ShreyasIyer hit an unbeaten half-century as India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the second T20 International to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Saturday.
Chasing 184, India rode on Iyer's unbeaten 74 off 44 balls to chase down the target with 17 balls to spare.
He was ably supported by RavindraJadeja (45 not out off 18 balls) and Sanju Samson (39 off 25) as India overwhelmed the target in 17.1 overs to pocket the series.
Earlier, Opener PathumNissanka smashed 75 off 53 balls as Sri Lanka posted 183 for five.
Apart from Nissanka, skipper DasunShanaka's whirlwind 47 off 19 balls.
For India, JaspritBumrah, with 1/24, had the best figures as 72 runs came off the last four overs.
India had won the first T20 International by 62 runs in Lucknow.
Brief Scores:
Sri Lanka: 183/5 in 20 overs (PathumNissanka 75 off 53 balls, DasunShanaka 47 off 19 balls; JaspritBumrah 1/24).
India: 186/3 in 17.1 overs (ShreyasIyer 74 not out, RavindraJadeja 45 not out, Sanju Samson 39; Lahiru Kumara 2/31).