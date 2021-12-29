India bowled out for 174, set 305-run target for SA

Centurion, Dec 29: Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen took four wickets each as India were bowled out for 174 in the second innings on day four of the first Test at SuperSport Park here on Wednesday.
India has now set a target of 305 for South Africa with 51 overs left in the day. The pitch is still quick and high levels of variable bounce looming as a large factor. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's quick knock of 34 was the top score of India's innings while Rabada and Jansen took figures of 4/42 and 4/55 respectively.
Virat Kohli fell on the first ball after lunch, playing a loose drive to a wide outside the off-stump delivery and edged behind to keeper Quinton de Kock. This was the second time in the match that Kohli had driven and nicked behind. The Indian captain could only smash his pad with the bat while going back to the pavilion, with 2021 being the second successive year that Kohli didn't score a century.