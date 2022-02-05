India cheers for Arif Khan, lone Indian athlete competing in Winter Olympics

There is a reason for that kind of buzz in J&K and sports circle in particular as it is not every day a single athlete from a remote part of Kashmir, represents 1.4 billion Indians at the grandest stage of sports, Olympics.

This time Arif Khan who hails from the Tangmarg area of District Baramulla in Kashmir is the only one from India to have qualified for the Winter Olympics. He qualified in the slalom and giant slalom categories of Alpine skiing. Arif is the first-ever skier from India to have qualified for Olympics in both slalom and giant slalom.