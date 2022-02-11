India complete 3-0 whitewash of West Indies

With one eye on the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Indian team management gained plenty of positives from their experiments in the third-match series including the emergence of pacer Prasidh Krishna as the strike bowler. He ended with nine wickets in the series.

Deepak Hooda, who did not play the third ODI, showed promise as a middle-order batter while SuryakumarYadav showed that he could curb his natural aggressive intent if such a situation arises.