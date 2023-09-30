India has good advantage in World Cup: Dav Whatmore

Srinagar: Former Australian cricketer and World Cup-winning coach with Sri Lanka, Dav Whatmore on Saturday said that India being the host country has a good advantage in the upcoming Cricket World Cup-2023.

The former cricketer was speaking to the media during the Annual Sports Day held at Doon School Srinagar.

“It is an exciting time for everybody and I am sure that everyone here also has their own predictions but India being the host country has a good advantage in the World Cup,” he said.

He was however quick to add that England has been a good defending champion and has a good chance as well.

“Australia has always kept a good record in World Cup cricket in all conditions and I am expecting them to be very tough competitors,” Whatmore said. Whatmore has coached teams like Srilanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh as well.

The 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will be the 13th edition of the Cricket World Cup, a quadrennial One Day International (ODI) cricket tournament contested by men's national teams and organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC).