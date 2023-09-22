India is really a good side: Pat Cummins

Ahead of the first ODI game in Mohali, Cummins spoke at the pre-match press conference and heaped praise on the home side and said that no matter what playing eleven they put on, still the Men in Blue will be a great side.

The Aussie added that India will get the advantage in the forthcoming ODI series since they will be hosting it. Cummins further added that they will be looking forward to clinching a win in the series before the start of the ODI World Cup 2023.