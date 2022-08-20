India-Pak Asia Cup clash marks return of the greatest rivalry on UAE soil

What makes this year's tournament, to be held in the T20 format in Dubai and Sharjah, special is that it will also mark the return of the greatest rivalry in men's cricket -- India vs Pakistan. The return of the Asia Cup to the UAE also brings back the tradition of India-Pakistan matches being played in the country through the 1980s and 1990s, mainly in Sharjah.



India, the defending champions and seven-time winners of the trophy, will be looking to retain their throne as the best in Asia. A successful defence of the Asia Cup title ahead of the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November, where they will be facing Pakistan too on October 23, will be a huge boost for India, who have embraced an attacking style of play with the bat since their early exit from the tournament last year.



Pakistan, who had a stunning run to the semifinals in the UAE in the T20 World Cup last year, will be looking to be the prime challengers and do an encore of their 10-wicket victory over India during the mega event.



There are high chances that the greatest rivalry featuring India and Pakistan will not only happen once or twice, but potentially thrice in the tournament if both teams make it to the finals. After the group stage match on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium, India and Pakistan will be well on track to face each other in the Super Four stage and, who knows, there could be a tantalising title clash too.